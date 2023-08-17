Police respond to possible trespasser report at Suwanee HS, false alarm

Image 1 of 9 ▼

A massive police presence can be seen outside of Collins Hill High School on Taylor Road in Suwannee.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, an employee of the school reported a possible trespasser inside the school.

The police department was immediately alerted and responded. Once they arrived at the school, they began clearing the building.

It is believed that the trespasser was an authorized construction worker.

The students in the school are not in danger, according to the police department.

