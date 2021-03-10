Police release new images of suspects in shootout at Atlanta apartments

article

Atlanta police have released new security images of two suspects wanted in a shooting that left two adults and two children hurt.

Police say the four victims, the youngest being 6 years old, were caught in the crossfire after a shootout started at an apartment complex on Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened around 11:30 the night of Feb when 10, two groups of men started firing at each other from their vehicles at the apartment complex. The innocent victims were all standing outside and got hit by the flying bullets.

Among the victims of the shooting were a 6-year-old boy, his mother, a 15-year-old boy, and another man.

All four victims survived their injuries after treatment.

Tuesday, officials released multiple photos of two people suspected of being involved in the shooting. One suspect was wearing a blue winter coat and black pants. The other was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and dark-colored shoes with white trim.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available to anyone who can help police with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of either suspect.

If you know anything that can help with the investigation, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

