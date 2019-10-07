Police release mugshot of man accused of raping, robbing woman at motel

Conyers police release the mugshot of a man accused of tying up and raping a woman at an area motel, before robbing her.

Officers said Anthony Regan and the victim agreed to meet at the Motel 6 on Dogwood Drive last Sunday, after the pair connected on a dating app.

Once in the room, investigators said Regan forced the woman to take off her clothes at gunpoint, tied her up, raped her, and then took off with her cash and phone.

Police later arrested Regan near his home, and charged the 31-year-old with rape and armed robbery.

