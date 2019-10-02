Police: Man accused of assaulting, robbing woman he met on dating app

Conyers police have arrested a man accused of tying up and raping a woman he met on a dating app.

Police say early Sunday morning, they were called to a Motel 6 on the 1300 block of Dogwood Drive after reports of a robbery.

When they arrived at the motel room, they found a woman with her hands tied behind her back.

The woman told police she had agreed to meet a suspect, identified as 31-year-old Anthony Reagan after connecting on a dating app.

Once in the room, police say Reagan reportedly forced the victim to take off her clothes at gunpoint, tied her up, raped her, and took off with her cash and phone.

Officers arrested Reagan near his home in Conyers and recovered evidence in his car and home.

He's been charged with rape and armed robbery.