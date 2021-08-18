Police release motive, ID victim in deadly shooting at busy Sandy Springs shopping center

article

Investigators said the double shooting in the parking lot of a busy Sandy Springs shopping center on Wednesday that left one dead and another injured stemmed from a drug transaction.

Sandy Springs police said 22-year-old Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku was one of two men found shot in the parking lot of the Orchard Park Shopping Center on 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive near Jeff Ferry Road sometime after 6 p.m. Both were rushed to an area hospital where Mabiaku died.

The second man, who the police said they would not identify for his protection, underwent surgery and is reportedly in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators have since determined that there were three people involved, including Mabiaku and that all involved knew each other. All three met in the parking lot for a transaction involving "a large amount of marijuana," police said. At some point, that deal soured and turned into a deadly shooting.

Anyone with information in the case or may have witnessed it is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Pearson at JPearson@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by phone at 770-551-6939.

