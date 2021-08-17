Police investigate shooting at busy Sandy Springs shopping center

Police said at least one person was injured during a shooting at a Sandy Springs shopping center on Tuesday.

It happened at the Orchard Park Shopping Center located at 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive near Jeff Ferry Road sometime after 6 p.m.

Sandy Springs police said officers arrived to find the shooting victim at the scene. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and piece together information on a possible suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released.

