Police release images of men wanted in connection to deadly gas station shooting

Police have released images of two men wanted in a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station on Flat Shoals Road over the weekend.

Atlanta police said officers arrived at the scene located at 1981 Flat Shoals Road around 3:20 am Sunday to find two men shot.

Both men were rushed to an area hospital, where one of the men, later identified as Kemontae Wheeler, died. The other man, whose name has not been released, remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Police released surveillance images of two men wanted in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information can call APD Detective Shephard at 404-617-3012 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

