Police probe Jonesboro Road shooting in McDonough
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A shooting along Jonesboro Road in McDonough was under investigation on Monday evening.
Officers responded to the QuikTrip gas station located in the 1400 block of Jonesboro Road near Foster Drive.
According to the Henry County Police Department, officers found someone suffering from a possible gunshot wound. They were rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.