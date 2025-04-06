Expand / Collapse search
Police presence reported at Midtown Rainbow Crosswalks

By
Published  April 6, 2025 9:02pm EDT
Midtown
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police presence at the corner of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue at the Rainbow Crosswalks in Midtown on April 6, 2025.

ATLANTA - There's a significant police presence at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue NE in Midtown, also known as the Rainbow Crosswalks.

What we don't know:

There's not much known about the incident that drew police to the area Sunday night, but the intersection has been taped off.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

