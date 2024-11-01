Police searching for person of interest in shooting of woman at Sandy Springs hotel

article

Police in Sandy Springs are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting in a hotel room earlier this week.

Officials say the violence happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday at an unidentified hotel in the city.

Responding to the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot in the abdomen.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. Officials believe that she will survive her injuries.

Investigators described a person of interest in the shooting as a Black man who was around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a weight of between 160 and 180 pounds. The man also had a medium-length beard and a stud nose ring.

The person of interest was wearing a black head covering, an orange and black plaid shirt, black pants with an orange belt, tan boots, eyeglasses, a necklace, and a wristwatch.

Authorities have not released the victim's name or what they believe led to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call detectives with the Sandy Springs Police Department at (770) 551-3321.