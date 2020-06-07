Police: One person hospitalized in South Fulton shooting

A man remains hospitalized after being shot multiple times in South Fulton Friday, police said.

According to South Fulton police, officers went the 5000 block of Oakley Industrial Blvd on June 5 and found an adult male suffering from two gunshot wounds.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released the victim's identity due to safety concerns.

An investigation continues.

