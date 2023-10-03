Police on scene of barricade situation in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police officers are on the scene of an incident on Vista Brook Drive in DeKalb County.

Vista Brook Drive is located between McLendon Drive and Valley Brook Road.

Police say at around 9:30 a.m., shots were fired in the area. One person was able to make it out of the area and told officers that the suspected shooter is now barricaded inside a home. A SWAT team has been called in.

McLendon Elementary School is in the area. According to school officials, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, but students were allowed to be dismissed safely.

Police are asking residents near the site to remain indoors and for anyone who may planning to travel to or through the area, to avoid it.

No one has been injured.

