Police officer helps skunk with head stuck in container

A Massachusetts police officer proved that he helps all creatures big and small.

The Tewksbury Police Department released footage of Officer Eric Hanley, who was out on patrol when he ran across a skunk with its head stuck in a plastic container. The video shows Hanley calmly approaching the skunk in an empty parking lot.

After several unsuccessful attempts to lift the container, Hanley was finally able to free the distressed animal, before quickly getting out of its way.

“This weekend, Officer Eric Hanley came upon a skunk that had gotten its head stuck in a container. He was able to safely and quickly rescue the skunk from his predicament without injury...or any unpleasant odors,” read a Facebook post from the Tewksbury Police Department.