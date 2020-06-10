Police: No injuries after driver accidentally crashes into Dunwoody furniture store

article

Many places are now offering drive-up service across metro Atlanta because of the coronavirus, but a furniture store in Dunwoody was not one of those.

Dunwoody police posted pictures of a car that had driven into the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries on Olde Perimeter Way on Wednesday.

A car accidentally crashed into the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries on Olde Perimeter Way on June 10, 2020. (Dunwoody Police Department)

Police said the driver, whose name was not released, accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brakes and ended up crashing through the store’s front window.

Thankfully there were no injuries and no major structural damage.