Police need help identifying 4 suspects in Johns Creek car break-in
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police in Johns Creek needs help identifying four suspects
accused of breaking into a vehicle.
Police said the victim told investigators they parked their car on Pinnacle Pointe.
Investigators said a man broke into the car and stole cash and several credit cards. He then got into a white pickup truck which was waiting with other people inside, police said.
The stolen cards were used at a Walmart.
According to police, there are four suspects.