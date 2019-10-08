Expand / Collapse search

Police need help identifying 4 suspects in Johns Creek car break-in

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police in Johns Creek needs help identifying four suspects

accused of breaking into a vehicle.

Police said the victim told investigators they parked their car on Pinnacle Pointe.

Investigators said a man broke into the car and stole cash and several credit cards. He then got into a white pickup truck which was waiting with other people inside, police said.

The stolen cards were used at a Walmart.

According to police, there are four suspects.