Police: Naked intruder took dip in hot tub

Police in California are looking for a guy who snuck into the backyard of a woman during the night and tried to break into her house.

The doors were locked and the suspect couldn't get inside, so he decided to do something else.

He stripped naked and went for a dip in the woman's hot tub.

Homeowner Lydia Wolfe-Clark said she discovered the disturbing sight when she checked her surveillance video.

"He was soaking wet and naked and it was so, it was so disturbing," Wolfe-Clark said. "He must have climbed out through the fence."

The time stamp on the recording shows the man's naked swim lasted about a half an hour.

Police believe the man was likely drunk and mistook the woman's property for his own.