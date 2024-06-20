Police nab quartet in Atlanta shooting; dramatic chase ends in arrest

The Atlanta Police Department released body camera video of the arrest of four men suspected in a Midtown Atlanta shooting.

At around 5 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to a report of a shooting along Joseph E Lowry Blvd. NW near Mayson Turner Road NW. Investigators were able to identify four men last seen in a blue Tesla driving away from the scene.

That same vehicle was spotted near the intersection of 10th Street NW and Techwood Drive NW. Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but it took off. Tracking the vehicle from the street and by air, officers followed the car to Lee Street SW.

During the chase, the suspect driver lost control, disabling the vehicle. The driver fled on foot, while two passengers remained inside.

Officers detained the passengers immediately and apprehended the driver after a brief foot pursuit.

Investigators discovered a firearm concealed under the driver’s pants leg. The suspects were identified and arrested, with the fourth suspect apprehended later outside of jurisdiction.

Taken into custody were 18-year-old Kentavious Campbell, 17-year-old Elijah Griffin, 22-year-old Isaiah Grimes, and 23-year-old Jaiden Chatman. All face aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and various gun charges.

Campbell, the driver, faces additional charges of eluding police, obstruction, and reckless driving.

All four suspects were booked into the Fulton County Jail.