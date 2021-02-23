Police: Missing Mississippi woman last seen in Atlanta

article

Police need your help finding a missing Mississippi woman who was last heard from in Atlanta.

Officials say 38-year-old Jerrica Powers was reported missing by her family in Byram, Mississippi. She had been last seen on either the 100 or 500 block of Piedmont Avenue.

According to police, Powers is reported to be bipolar and may be in need of medical help.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair with gold tips, and tattoos on her arms and neck.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Powers was last seen wearing a black and neon green Puma sweatsuit and matching shoes.

If you have any information about where Powers may be, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.