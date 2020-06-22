Police: Missing Georgia man last seen at Atlanta hospital

article

Police need your help finding a missing man who disappeared from Emory University Hospital Monday morning.

The Emory Police Department says 41-year-old Jaison DeWayne Arrindell was last seen around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the hospital on the 1300 block of Clifton Road.

Officials described Arrindell as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The missing man was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and no shoes.

Officials believe he could be still traveling on foot.

If you have any information on Arrindell's whereabouts, please call 911 or the Emory Police Department at 404-727-6111.

