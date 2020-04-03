Police: Man wanted for shooting ex-girlfriend, arrested

The suspected wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend on March 24 at her Gwinnett County home while he was dropping off baby diapers, was arrested Thursday night.

Venezia Cole, 26, was taken into custody in DeKalb County, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Venezia O. Cole (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police were called to the home in unincorporated Snellville and found a 22-year-old female victim suffering from gunshots wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gwinnett Police search for man suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend

According to investigators, the former couple's 1-year-old child was inside of the home during the shooting.

Prior to being arrested Thursday, Cole had last been driving a black 2009 Infiniti G37 with a temporary license plate number P0945350.

Cole was booked into the Gwinnett County jail.