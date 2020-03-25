Gwinnett Police search for man suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend

Gwinnett County police are looking for a man suspected of shooting is his ex-girlfriend at her home while he was dropping off baby diapers.

Police were called to the house in unincorporated Snellville around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old female victim was taken to a hospital nearby after officers arrived and found her suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year old Venezia Cole of Atlanta.

Venezia O. Cole (Gwinnett County Police Department)

According to investigators, the former couple's 1-year-old child was inside of the home during the shooting.

Cole was seen driving a black 2009 Infiniti G37 with a temporary license plate number P0945350.

Cole faces several charges: 3 counts of aggravated assault, 1 count of aggravated battery, 1 count of cruelty to children in the first degree, 5 counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and 1 count of criminal damage to property in the second degree.

Anyone with information on Cole's whereabouts is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.