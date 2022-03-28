Police: Man wanted for Mississippi murder caught at Kennesaw traffic stop
KENNESAW, Ga. - A traffic stop in Kennesaw, Georgia ended with a man wanted for murder in Mississippi behind bars, police say.
Early Saturday morning, officials say an officer with the Kennesaw Police Department noticed a vehicle driving down Ellison Lake Drive with multiple equipment violations.
When the officer stopped the vehicle, police say he found ecstasy, THC vapes, marijuana, and a gun in the car.
During the arrest, officers discovered that the passenger the car, Phillip Harris, was wanted for murder out of Indianola, Mississippi.
"This case is a perfect example why traffic enforcement is so important. A simple equipment violation led to the arrest of a murder suspect," Kennesaw police wrote on Facebook.
The driver, who has not been identified, was also arrested on DUI and drug charges.
