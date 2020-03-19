Police: Man wanted for Gwinnett County SUV break-in caught on camera

Police are urging the man seen on an SUV’s surveillance camera entering and rummaging through the vehicle to turn himself in to the jail.

Gwinnett County police said 31-year-old Jose Santiago now has four active warrants for the SUV on Sunday, February 16 just before 2 p.m. as it sat in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Venture Drive.

According to police, a man parked his dark-colored Honda near a Ford SUV, then broke into the vehicle. Investigators said he stole a white purse and everything inside the handbag.

SEE ALSO: Dash camera captures man breaking into SUV, stealing purse

The suspect failed to notice a dash-camera mounted in the SUV, which happened to record the entire thing. He's seen rummaging through the vehicle before fleeing.

Detectives said they were able to identify the man as Santiago.

Advertisement

“We urge him to turn himself into the Gwinnett County Jail,” police wrote in a release Thursday.

Santiago now faces two counts of entering a motor vehicle, one county of criminal trespass, and one count of criminal damage to property.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 for information which leads to his arrest and indictment.