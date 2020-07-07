Police: Man waited in line before robbing Gwinnett County convenience store

article

Investigators have arrested a man accused of robbing a Gwinnett County convenience store after patiently waiting in line.

Gwinnett County police say 31-year-old Christopher Demetrius Gates hit the RaceTrac located at 3405 Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville on June 26. Officers say they received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. from the store.

According to police, Gates let several people pay for their purchases before stepping up, holding up a gun, and demanding cash once the register was open.

MORE: Police: Polite armed robber let patrons go before pulling gun on gas station clerk

Surveillance video from a RaceTrac in Gwinnett County of what police describe as a polite armed robber on June 26, 2020. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Officers arrested Gates on Saturday, July 4 after the lead investigator identified him as the main suspect.

Advertisement

Gates has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, second-degree forgery, possession of methamphetamine, and driving with no insurance.

He's currently in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.