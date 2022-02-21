Police: Man tried to break into washers, dryers at Griffin laundromat

article

Police are searching for a man allegedly caught on camera trying to break into washers and dryers at a Griffin laundromat.

Officials say at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 15, cameras caught a man trying to get into the washers and dryers at the Cleaning Corner on the 1500 block of Williamson Road.

Despite his attempts, police say he did not succeed.

If you have any information about the attempted burglary, please contact investigators at 770-229-6450 ext. 544.

