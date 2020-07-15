Police: Man stole large amount of money in Gwinnett County vehicle break-in
ATLANTA - Gwinnett County police are asking the public to help them identify a man suspected of stealing a large amount of money in a vehicle break-in.
Police say on Friday around noon, the victim in the crime made a large withdrawal of cash from a bank on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross.
After the withdrawal, the man visited a doctor's office, but while at the doctor's police say someone broke into the man's vehicle and stole all the cash.
A nearby witness took photos of the suspect and the suspect's getaway vehicle, police said.
The suspect is described as being a man with a long beard. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with red writing on it.
The suspect was driving a maroon 2018 Kia Optima with the Georgia license plate RVK7281.
If you have any information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
