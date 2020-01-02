Police: Man steals alcohol from Atlanta restaurant on Christmas

Police need help identifying a man accused of burglarizing several businesses over the holidays.

On Christmas Day, police said a man broke into Whiskey Bird along N. Highland Avenue. Investigators said he used rocks to break into the building before stealing several bottles of alcohol.

The suspect is accused of burglarizing several other businesses as well.

Authorities have released a surveillance video of the suspected burglar at Whiskey Bird. In the video, the black male suspect was wearing a grey "Illinois" hoodie and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.