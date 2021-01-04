Police: Man shot while driving on I-285

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 285 that sent one man to the hospital.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:15 Sunday night on I-285 southbound near Camp Creek Parkway.

The victim in the shooting was able to exit the interstate and call the police.

He told officers he doesn't know why someone fired at his vehicle.

Medics transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Investigators are now working to figure out what happened.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

