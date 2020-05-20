Police: Man shot twice during possible robbery attempt in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a possible robbery attempt that sent a victim to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue at around 12:13 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, the officers found a 42-year-old victim who had been shot twice and had a fracture on his left shin.

Medics transported the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they say he is now in stable condition and conscious.

Investigators say the shooting was unprovoked and a possible robbery attempt.

Officers are checking nearby police cameras to see if they can identify a suspect.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call Atlanta police.

