Police: Man shot to death near DeKalb County McDonald's

article

Police are searching for a gunman in the deadly shooting in front of a DeKalb County McDonald's late Monday night.

The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 4000 block of Memorial Drive after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of the fast food restaurant.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE