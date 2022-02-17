Police: Man shot on I-285 after driving away from argument

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 285 that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department says the incident started when the victim, described as a man in his 30s, got involved in an argument at a business and drove off.

Investigators believe the man was shot on I-285 near I-20 around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police have not arrested any suspects in the shooting and are asking the public's help in the case.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call the detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

