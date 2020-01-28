Police: Man shot in leg in Buckhead apartment

Police have arrested a shooting suspect after a temporary SWAT situation at a Buckhead apartment complex.

Atlanta investigators say they were called to Piedmont Road in response to a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found an adult male victim who had a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to the unidentified victim, he and another man were arguing inside the Avana on Main apartment complex on the 500 block of Main Street when the shooting happened.

The victim then ran to get help.

Police called out the SWAT team to get the man to come outside the apartment.

Right before they went in, the suspect turned himself in to police.

Police say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Michael Redden, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.