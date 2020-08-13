Police: Man shot in Gwinnett County extended stay hotel parking lot dies

article

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of an extended stay hotel on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Intown Suites located at 1950 Willow Trail Parkway just off Indian Lilburn Road near Interstate 85 just east of the city of Norcross. Gwinnett County police said officer arrived to find a man suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Gwinnett County police investigate a homicide at a Norcross area hotel on Aug. 13, 2020. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. and found a section of the parking lot surrounded by police tape. Investigators seemed to be focused on a blue 4-door sedan in that lot.

Police said they do not have any information on a possible shooter.

The name of the man has not been released.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.