Police: Man shot in both legs on downtown Atlanta street

Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one victim on a downtown Atlanta street Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that a man in his 50s was shot in both of his legs at the intersection of Windsor Street and Castleberry Street.

Officials say the unidentified victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital conscious and breathing.

There is no word on a potential suspect or what led up to the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.