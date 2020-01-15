Police: Man shot after refusing to leave fast-food restaurant, fighting with officers

Police in Lawrenceville said they were forced to shoot a man after a suspect became combative with officers.

It happened at the Wendy’s located at 165 Scenic Highway near Georgia Highway 20 around 5:30 p.m. Lawrenceville police said a man walked into the fast-food restaurant, sat down in a booth, and started drinking beer. A manager asked the man to leave, but he refused.

Two officers responded to the scene and again asked the man to leave. During the encounter, police said the man turned violent, forcing the officers to deploy a Taser on him. Police said the Taser did not subdue the man and officers were then forced to use their sidearms, shooting the man at least once in the chest.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville. The man’s condition was reportedly stable.

One officer was injured during the scuffle and was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear if how many shots were fired. It was unknown if the man was armed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting. They will turn over the results of that investigation to the Gwinnett County District Attorney for review once it is complete.

The GBI said this is the third officer-involved shooting they have been asked to investigate since the start of the New Year.

