Police: Man shot 5 times found in northwest Atlanta

An early morning shooting in Northwest Atlanta leaves a man fighting for his life. The victim was shot 5 times, including twice in the temple.

Just after midnight Friday morning, police got an anonymous 9-1-1 call bringing officers to the 19-hundred block of Jones Avenue. Officers found a man in the wooded area behind a quadplex. The victim was suffering from gunshots to his head, both legs, and back. Police say two of the bullets ended up in the man's left temple.

Paramedics rushed the man to Grady Memorial in serious condition. He wasn't carrying any identification, os authorities don't know his name, age or if he lives in the area.

Detectives say the shooting stemmed from some kind argument. No arrests have been made. Investigators don't have a suspect description, telling us they aren't getting much help from people living in the nearing the shooting location.