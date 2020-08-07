Police: Man shoots woman after giving her a car ride

Atlanta police are investigating after one person was shot near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

Investigators found a victim, later identified as 37-year-old Quiana Rhodes, in the 1000 block of Westview Drive SW around 4:30 am.

Rhodes told authorities that she met the suspect near Magic City nightclub and asked him for a car ride.

The driver took Rhodes to Dean Rusk Park located on Peeples Street SW. Once they arrived he told Rhodes to hand over her money and get out of the car. Rhodes said she was then shot in the stomach after giving the driver the money he demanded.

Rhodes was able to walk to the store on Westview Drive to call for help. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was reported as being in stable condition.

An investigation continues.

