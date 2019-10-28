Police: Man rescued, 2 in custody after East Point home invasion

Image 1 of 4 ▼

An East Point resident has been rescued after police said multiple intruders broke into his home.

It happened in the 1800 block of Duke of Gloucester Street near Mt. Olive Road. According to investigators, a man called police early Monday morning and alerted officers that someone was inside his home.

Officers arrived on the scene and police said they heard gunfire. Soon after, one of the suspects ran out of the home and was caught.

SWAT members responded to the scene and were eventually able to get inside the home and rescue the resident. Police said a second suspect was taken into custody.

One other possible suspect remains at large. Police are searching to see if the intruder is still inside the home.