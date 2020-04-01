Police: Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend at Atlanta apartments

Police officers are searching for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Atlanta police were called to the 2900 block of Campbellton Road SW around 1:30 Wednesday after reports of a person shot.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Medics rushed the woman, who was still alert and breathing, to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials say the preliminary investigation shows that an ex-boyfriend of the victim shot her during a dispute before fleeing on foot.

Officers are now working to find the suspect. They have not yet released his identity.

The investigation is ongoing.