Police: Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Police officers are searching for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend at an Atlanta apartment complex.
Atlanta police were called to the 2900 block of Campbellton Road SW around 1:30 Wednesday after reports of a person shot.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest.
Medics rushed the woman, who was still alert and breathing, to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officials say the preliminary investigation shows that an ex-boyfriend of the victim shot her during a dispute before fleeing on foot.
Officers are now working to find the suspect. They have not yet released his identity.
The investigation is ongoing.