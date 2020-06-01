Police: Man killed in shooting at DeKalb County Walmart
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a fight inside a DeKalb County Walmart ended with one man dead and another detained on Monday afternoon.
Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta that officers were called to the Walmart on the 2400 block of Gresham Road around 2 p.m.
According to police, the incident began with a dispute between two men when at some point a man in his mid-60s was shot.
Medics attempted to rush the man to a nearby hospital, but officials say he died on the way.
Police have detained a man, described as being in his late-50s. They have not said whether the man will be charged.
Officials have not yet released the identity of the suspect or the victim in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.