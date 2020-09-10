Police: Man found dead in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds

A man was found shot to death in his car late Wednesday night and police say the shooter remains at large.

Mondelrius L. Gray, 20, was found seated in a vehicle around 11:41 p.m. on Whitting Street in LaGrange with multiple gunshot wounds, according to LaGrange police. Gray was pronounced dead at the scene by the Troup County Coronoer's Office.

Police have not identified the shooter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.