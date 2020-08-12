Police: Man charged in girlfriend's shooting death

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex.

Dante Willis, 38, is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Jasma Nicole Patterson, 25, after a domestic dispute Tuesday afternoon.

August 12, 2020 - Dante Willis charged with murder (Atlanta Police Department)

Officers tell FOX 5 they were called to the 1000 block of Villa Court SE around 1 p.m. after reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Patterson's body inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

According to police, Willis allegedly shot Patterson during a dispute.

Willis was arrested hours after the shooting and charged with felony murder.

Advertisement

The suspect is being held at the Fulton County jail.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

RELATED: Woman found shot to death in SE Atlanta apartment