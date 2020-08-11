Police: Woman found shot to death in SE Atlanta apartment

article

Detectives are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex.

Officers tell FOX 5 they were called to the 1000 block of Villa Court SE around 1 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman's body inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Neighbors told police that they heard a gunshot and then saw a man flee from the apartment.

Homicide detectives are now working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.