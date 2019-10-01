Police: Man arrested for Georgia State Capitol break-in, vandalism

Crews continue to clean up damage in the Georgia State Capitol building after reports that a suspect broke into the building overnight.

The Georgia State Patrol says on Sept. 30 at around 11:30 p.m., Jordan Lemhouse went up to a Capitol Security car and broke the side mirrors. When an officer on patrol noticed Lemhouse, officials say he fled and broke the glass out of the Capitol's second-floor entrance on Capitol Square.

Once inside the building, investigators say Lemhouse used a flagpole to break around 15 light fixtures and damage two paintings, including a portrait of former Gov. Samuel Marvin Griffin.

The noise of the vandalism alerted an officer who was on the first floor. When the officer went to investigate, officials say Lemhouse hit him with the flagpole and ran off.

The suspect was able to reach the office of the Secretary of the Senate, located on the third floor, and began flipping over filing cabinets and smashing a window, the Georgia State Patrol said.

Advertisement

Even an attempt to use a Tazer on Lemhouse had no effect, and officials say he was able to escape from officers and make his way back to the second floor and caused more damage to the rotunda.

The damage done, investigators say he fled the building after knocking out glass on another door. Once outside, two officers were able to apprehend the suspect and place him under arrest.

Lemhouse was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where officials say he was discovered to have cocaine in his system.

He is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail. Charges are pending.

The two officers were also taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

There's no word on what if any security upgrades may be made to the building following the break-in.