Police: Man arrested after carjacking, chase, crash in southwest Atlanta

Police arrested a man following a carjacking, chase, and crash in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement in Atlanta were asked to keep a lookout for a black Dodge Dart which was carjacked by a man in an orange hoodie around 12:30 p.m. A Capitol Police officer spotted the car while checking on a patrol in the 1100 block of Murphy Avenue. According to Capitol Police, the captain made a U-turn and began to follow the car, eventually attempting a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, police said the driver took off turning eastbound on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and then traveled south on Metropolitan Parkway. Police said the captain performed a PIT maneuver, causing the car to spin and crash into a cable post and a chain-linked fence.

The driver, identified as 17-year-old Daunte Kiseem Chandler, ran from the car and tried to hide in thick brush along the South River. He eventually was taken into custody under a crawl space of a vacant home along Pomona Circle.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area around 3:30 p.m. and spotted Metropolitan Parkway completely closed off with law enforcement surrounding the area.

Skid marks on the roadway in front of the Shell gas station led to a car that appeared to have been traveling south before it crashed into a power pole and hit a fence, coming to rest on the sidewalk.

The car was completely mangled and debris was surrounding it.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station obtained by FOX 5 News shows the end of the pursuit.

Police said they found a revolver inside the car.

Chandler was turned over to Atlanta Police Department Robbery Division.

No word on with what Chandler will be charged.