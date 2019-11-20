Police: Man arrested after body found in Roswell apartment

Police have arrested a man after the discovery of a body in a Roswell apartment.

Investigators announced a manhunt for 23-year-old Malik Grant after they say a body was found Tuesday afternoon at the Nesbit Palisades Apartments on the 2100 block of Jasmine Parkway.

After a search, Grant was found and arrested Wednesday morning at a hotel on Old Dogwood Road.

He's been charged with concealing a death.

Officials have not released the identity of the body or a cause of death.