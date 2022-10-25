Police: Man and woman shoplift multiple items from McDonough Home Depot

article

Henry County police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted for shoplifting from a McDonough Home Depot.

Officials say on Oct. 13, the man and woman stole multiple pieces of merchandise from the Home Depot.

Police shared photos of the suspects taking by security cameras at the store. In the photos, the man is seen pushing a shopping cart filled with boxes.

The woman is dressed in a black shirt with the Atlanta Falcons logo, a black mask, and blue jeans. The man wis wearing a yellow shirt with stripes, a blue jacket, and a red hat.

If you have any information on the identity of either suspect, call detectives at 770-288-8252, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send tips to 770-220-7009.