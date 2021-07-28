Police make two arrests in murder at Atlanta gas station

article

Atlanta police said they arrested two suspects in the June murder of a man at a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested 24-year-old De’Shant Hester and 27-year-old Tahliek Hester. Both men face felony murder charges in Fulton County. Both are held in booked into the Fulton County Jail

Investigators with the Fugitive Unit apprehended De'Shant Hester on Monday in Decatur and arrested Tahliek Hester on Tuesday.

Police said the deadly shooting happened at a Chevron gas station located at 1739 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW just before 2:30 p.m. on June 16.

Police said officers found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Encre Styles Jr., with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.