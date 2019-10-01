Police: Lyft driver carjacked at Atlanta store

Police in Atlanta are searching for a Lyft driver’s car after being suddenly carjacked.

It happened when the driver stopped a convenience store located in the 3200 block of M.L.King Jr. Drive. Atlanta Police said the woman had a man, woman, and two children in her car. She told police the man got out and went into the store, but when he came out, he was acting differently.

“He grabbed my door and told me to get out. And then he started yanking my arm. And finally, he got me loose from the steering wheel, and threw me down on the ground,” the driver said. “I did Lyft full time, been doing it nearly a year and this is the first time I’ve ever run into anything like this.”

Police do not believe the children are in danger but are searching for the driver’s Volkswagen Golf.

As for the driver, she received several scrapes and bruises but is expected to be okay. She did tell FOX 5 News she doesn’t plan to drive again for any ride-sharing company because she was shaken up so badly.