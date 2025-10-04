Police searching for persons of interest in triple shooting
Police are searching for information on a triple shooting (FOX 5)
Police are searching for several people and a vehicle believed to be connected to a triple shooting that happened Friday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
The Atlanta Police Department released images of three people and a pickup truck they believe are linked to the incident at an apartment complex just south of Greenbriar Mall.
The backstory:
Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. to the Village on the Green Apartments. According to Capt. Germain Dearlove with the Atlanta Police Department, investigators learned that three adult men had already checked themselves into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Detectives believe the gunfire erupted inside one of the apartments during a confrontation between two groups and that the incident may have been narcotics-related.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by Crime Stoppers and past reporting by FOX 5.