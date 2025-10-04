Police searching for persons of interest in triple shooting

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police are searching for information on a triple shooting (FOX 5)

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department released images of three people and a pickup truck they believe are linked to the incident at an apartment complex just south of Greenbriar Mall. Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the Village on the Green Apartments. Detectives believe the gunfire erupted inside one of the apartments during a confrontation between two groups.



Police are searching for several people and a vehicle believed to be connected to a triple shooting that happened Friday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department released images of three people and a pickup truck they believe are linked to the incident at an apartment complex just south of Greenbriar Mall.

The backstory:

Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. to the Village on the Green Apartments. According to Capt. Germain Dearlove with the Atlanta Police Department, investigators learned that three adult men had already checked themselves into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the gunfire erupted inside one of the apartments during a confrontation between two groups and that the incident may have been narcotics-related.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.